A fast and modern WebUI for a BorgBackup's central repository server.
BorgWarehouse is free software under the AGPLv3 license. Anyone can use, copy, study or modify it.
Manage your server with an simple interface allowing you to add, delete and modify repositories in a few clicks.
Install BorgWarehouse on your own infrastructure and manage your repositories as you wish.
Keep an eye on the size of your repositories and their status (last modification). Be alerted or connect your monitoring to the BorgWarehouse API.
Configure your BorgBackup clients in just a few clicks with the setup wizard and its automatic generation for each of your repositories.
BorgWarehouse is based on BorgBackup and only handles the server side. Your backups remain encrypted from end to end by your Borg client.